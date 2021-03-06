2 new COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Taylor County

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 18 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 11 are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths are a male in his 60s and a male in his 90s. It is unknown if he had any pre-existing health conditions.

Forty-four patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,247 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 542 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

March 6, 2021 COVID testing result numbers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories