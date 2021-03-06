2 new COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 18 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 11 are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths are a male in his 60s and a male in his 90s. It is unknown if he had any pre-existing health conditions.

Forty-four patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,247 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 542 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: