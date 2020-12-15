2 new COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The health department says two men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, neither of whom were nursing home residents became the 52nd and 53rd Brown Co. residents to die after contracting the virus. It is unknown if they had additional medical conditions.

With 39 new positives and 20 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 379 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 53, and there are currently 16 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: