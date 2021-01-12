2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 107 new cases in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 108 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 107 new cases, 47 are from PCR tests and 60 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a male in his 80s and a female in her 60s.

150 patients recovered, but as of Monday afternoon, 127 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,449 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,386 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: