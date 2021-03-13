2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 15 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifteen COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 15 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 5 are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths include a male and a female, both in their 80s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing health conditions.

Thirty-five patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,299 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 371 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: