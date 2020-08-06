2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 16 new cases in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Abilene and Taylor County.

According to the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, there have been 9 new PCR confirmed cases and 7 new antigen confirmed cases.

The two new deaths consist of a man in his 60s with pre-existing conditions and a woman in her 40s with pre-existing conditions.

So far this year, Taylor County has had a total of 21 deaths related to coronavirus. The health district reported the average age of death was 71 years old.

Currently, there are 34 hospitalizations in the county, of which 17 are from inside the county. The average age of hospitilizations is 58.

Fifty-five coveries were also reported on Thursday, bringing that comprehensive total to 813. There have been a total of 1,721 COVID-19 confirmed cases from PCR and antigen tests.