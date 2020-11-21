2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 189 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 189 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 189 new cases, 97 are from PCR tests and 92 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a female in her 70s, and a male in his 90s, both with pre-existing conditions.

Seventy-eight patients recovered, but according to Hendrick Health, 114 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 7,045 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,456 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: