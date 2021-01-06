2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 96 positive cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 96 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 96 new cases, 24 are from PCR tests and 72 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are two females in their 80s, it is unknown if they had any pre-existing health conditions.

One hundred thirteen patients recovered, but 137 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,547 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,020 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: