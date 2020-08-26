2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 15 new cases in Taylor County; 352 active cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 15 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is 352.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 15 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the two new deaths reported include a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 31.

Twenty-four patients recovered, but 23 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,308 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: