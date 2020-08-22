2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 21 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 21 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is 382.
Statistics released Saturday show that of the 21 new cases, 15 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the two new deaths reported include a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions and a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions.
Eighteen patients recovered, but 28 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1996 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
