2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 21 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 21 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is 382.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 21 new cases, 15 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the two new deaths reported include a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions and a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 28 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1996 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: