2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 28 new cases in Taylor County; City goes back to previous reporting format

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the City of the Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District. 28 new COVID-19 PCR positive tests were reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Taylor County Public Health District reports two additional COVID-related deaths; a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions, and a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

The City of Abilene decided to go back to their previous reporting format a day after adding the PCR results as well as antigen, antibody and probable positive results to their graphics.

“The City will continue to use its previous COVID-19 testing numbers graphics until City Council can provide staff with direction on what information should be included in our daily posts. This topic is set for discussion as an item on the 7/23/20 City Council meeting agenda,” said the City of Abilene.

There are now 419 active cases and 41 patients hospitalized. A total of 322 positive antigen tests received since June 25, making it a total of 1,116 COVID-19 cases including the PCR and antigen tests.