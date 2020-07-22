2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 29 new cases in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report two additional COVID-19 related deaths, and 29 new cases.

Two new deaths were reported Wednesday afternoon, bringing up the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13. According to the city of Abilene, the deceased patients were both males in their 60s with underlying health conditions.

Statistics show that of the 29 positives, 13 were from PCR tests and 16 were from antigen tests.

Positive COVID-19 results rise from 1% to 12% in Taylor County, health district breaks down different types of tests

Nineteen patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Thirty-eight remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 11,140 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 471 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.