2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Brown County, 39 new cases

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 39 new cases.

According to the health department report, the newest deaths are a male in his 80’s, and a male in his 40’s. Neither deaths were associated with nursing home facilities.

Health authorities reported 39 new positive cases, 13 recoveries, and 12 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The total count of cases in Brown County is now up to 1,426; A total of 287 cases remain active.

A total of 38 deaths have been reported in the County.

Further information can be found in the graphic below.