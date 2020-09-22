2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Brown Co., 9 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths.

According to a press release, of the two deaths, both were males in their 70’s, one was hospitalized, the other was at home, neither were nursing home patients.

The health department reports nine new positive COVID-19 cases and eight new recoveries.

There are currently 79 active cases in the county, and only one person is hospitalized.

The total positive tests for Brown County is now 795.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 28.