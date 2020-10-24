2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 113 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 113 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. There are currently 1,101 active cases.

This is the highest number of new cases ever reported on a single day in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 113 new cases, 83 are from PCR tests and 30 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported include 2 females in their 60s, one with pre-existing health conditions.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 33 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,159 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: