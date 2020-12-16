2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 125 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 125 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 125 new cases, 65 are from PCR tests and 60 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male in his 70s with preexisting conditions, and a male in his 60s. It’s unknown if he had any underlying conditions.

One hundred sixty-three patients recovered, but 100 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,856 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,440 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: