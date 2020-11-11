2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 171 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 171 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that all of the 171 new cases 36 are from antigen tests and 135 are from PCR tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s, both with pre-existing health conditions.

Seventy-one patients recovered, but 58 patients remain hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,846 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,965 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

