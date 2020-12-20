2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 95 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 95 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 95 new cases, 64 are from PCR tests and 31 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male in his 70s with preexisting conditions, and a male in his 50s, unknown if he had preexisting conditions.

Seventy-one patients recovered, but 100 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,301 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,433 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

