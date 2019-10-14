2 people escape injury after plane crashes in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A plane crashed near Breckenridge Monday afternoon.

The single-engine craft caught fire, but the two people on board were able to get out safely.

Officials told the Breckenridge Texan newspaper that he was having engine trouble as he attempted to land at the Stephens County Airport, which is just south of Breckenridge on US Highway 183.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 can carry seven passengers plus the pilot, but only the pilot and one passenger were on board.

It was on a flight from San Angelo to Breckenridge when it crashed, plowed into a field next to the runway and caught fire.

The two on board escaped. The 12-year-old airplane was recently purchased by a corporation in San Angelo.

Breckenridge fire, police, Stephens County Sheriff, DPS and Sacred Cross EMS responded to the call.

The FAA will investigate the crash.