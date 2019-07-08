2 released, 1 remains hospitalized after Sunday crash on Loop 322

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people have been released from the hospital and one remains in good condition after a car accident Sunday evening.

Police say around 7 p.m. Sunday, a car was going the wrong way on Loop 322 headed south into oncoming northbound traffic and crashed into another car.

In the second car was a family of five, with three children. The driver of that car received CPR, while other occupants sustained multiple injuries including broken bones.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.