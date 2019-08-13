2 rescued after boat catches fire at Lake Ft. Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A boat caught fire at Lake Fort Phantom Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The boat had just been purchased and the owner and a friend were taking it for a test run when the engine backfired and the boat burst into flames.

This is in the northeast corner of the lake near the public boat ramp and Johnson park.

Fire, police and game warden were there not long after the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Boats nearby moved in to rescue the two men on board, who had jumped into the lake.

Neither was hurt, but the boat eventually sunk.

*photo and video courtesy of Jonathan Arriaga