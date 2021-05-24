2 suspects arrested in connection to Lake Fort Phantom Hill homicide, 2 still on the run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to the homicide of Priscilla Limon, who was found dead at Lake Fort Phantom Hill two weeks ago.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) says George Frosch and Blake Britner were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection to the homicide.

The APD is still looking for two other suspects who played a part in the abduction of Limon. Ashley Alaniz, 34, and Roger Scotty Wilson, 50, remain outstanding.

Limon was found dead at Lake Fort Phantom Hill on May 5 under what police were then calling “suspicious circumstances.”

Frosch and Britner have been charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and are currently being held in the Taylor County Jail with bonds of $150,000 each.

APD launched a homicide investigation a few days later, asking the public for any information involving the case.