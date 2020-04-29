2 swim for safety after ditching small plane in Texas lake

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_1482344877574.PNG

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung) — A pilot and his passenger swam to safety Tuesday after the two men made an emergency landing in their small plane in a Central Texas lake.

The ditching happened Tuesday morning in Canyon Lake, in the hills about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Witness Ed Sanford told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that he thought he heard a sputtering engine as he and his girlfriend saw the single-engine Cessna flying low.

The plane disappeared below the tree line, then Sanford heard the plane hit the water.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss