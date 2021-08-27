2 Taylor Co. men in their 50s are latest COVID-19 deaths, 25% of new cases are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases.

According to the health district, two males in their 50s became the county’s 429th and 430th deaths.

Among the 112 cases reported Friday were 28 school aged children, including none in pre-K, 11 elementary students, six kids in middle school and 11 in high school. Kids accounted for 25% of new cases reported Friday.

Since July 27, there have been 336 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 15% of the 2,240 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,789 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 6, when there were 1,790.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,789 active cases, there were only 35 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 101 Friday, including 22 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Friday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 120 patients hospitalized, 97 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 ICU patients, 26 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,208 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,362 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 58,632 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48,397 have been fully vaccinated.