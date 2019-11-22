2 Texas deputies arrested for theft, accused of stealing from tornado-damaged store

DALLAS (KTVT) — Deputy Joseph Bobadillo spent years working in the Dallas County Jail.

He was there Thursday as an inmate.

He walked out in the same pants he wore that morning working traffic enforcement for the Dallas County Sheriffs Office.

Almost two hours later, his supervisor, Sgt. Rebecca Evans, posted bond.

Both are charged with theft of property worth more than $750.

Investigators believe they stole from the tornado damaged Home Depot store they were paid to protect.

According to an arrest warrant, Bobadilla then took new and unopened merchandise containing moisture to Home Depot locations in South Dallas and Balch Springs, returning them for more than $1,900 in store credit.

Bobadillo is accused of using that credit to buy new appliances like the brand new washer deputies were rolling out of his home Thursday morning.

The sheriffs office says Sgt. Evans received cash from Bobadillo in exchange for items she stole from the store. During an arraignment, she openly sobbed, telling the magistrate, “I’ve never even had a traffic ticket.”

Sheriffs records mention a third person, a woman who tried returning some of the stolen items at a Home Depot.

She is identified as a current or former Dallas County employee. She’s currently not been charged.