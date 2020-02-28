2 Texas students injured in stabbing incident

EL PASO (CNN Newsource) — Two students were injured in a stabbing attack at an El Paso high school.

Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital and they appear to be doing OK.

Police later arrested another student after he posted a reported admission on social media.

“Things that we cannot predict, that we have no control over. What we need is to ensure that as parents we’re talking to our kids about consequences and we’re reminding them that school is a place of learning. It is not a place to engage in activities that would cause something like today,” said Chief Joe Castorena.

Officials say this was an “isolated incident.”

No other information about the suspect or victims has been released.