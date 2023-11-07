ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rollover wreck blocked off a stretch of South Clack Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV was upside down, blocking the flow of traffic on South Clack Street, between South 14th and 7th streets, in front of the Abilene Lawrence Hall car dealership.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed with the Abilene Police Department that the SUV was in the access road’s outside lane before switching lanes, and ran into a trailer being towed by a pickup truck. This caused the truck to spin out and the SUV to roll after swerving about.

Police also confirmed that all parties involved came out uninjured in this wreck. A driver was the sole occupant of the SUV, and there was a father and his young son in the pickup truck.

South Clack Street was closed off for cleanup between Fairmont and Hartford streets.

No further information has been released.