ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle wreck took place at the intersection of Buffalo Gap Road and Antilley Road just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Crews from the Abilene Police Department and Abilene Fire Department cleared debris and assisted with traffic.

Police told KTAB/KRBC that no one was injured in the wreck. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.