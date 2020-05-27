2 Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19 in Scurry Co. total of 21 cases

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Health Authorities in Scurry County report 21 total positive COVID-19 cases, 2 of them Walmart employees.

According to Scurry County’s local health authority, Dr. Bid Cooper, the first employee’s last day to work was May 10, 2020. “Based on the onset and testing, there is an extremely low risk of infection to the public,” said Dr. Cooper.

“The second employee’s last day to work was May 18, 2020. The employee worked in the back of the facility from 4 AM TO 10:30 AM, with limited employee contact and no known public contact. The known contacts will be investigated and tested as appropriate.”

There are now 19 active cases in Scurry County; 661 tests have been administered and 184 are pending.