2 wildfires burn in the Big Country

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENT RESPONSE SYSTEM: Mill Creek (Shackelford Co.) and Mariah Ridge (Callahan Co.) fires

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two active wildfires are burning across the Big Country. One in Shackelford County, and the other in Callahan County.

The active wildfire, dubbed the “Mill Creek” fire is currently burning in Albany, just off U.S. Highway 283.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System (TWIRS), the Mill Creek Fire is burning 1,000 acres and is 40% contained.

Meanwhile, the active wildfire, dubbed the “Mariah Ridge” fire is doing better, as it burns in Cross Plains, just off Highway 279 and County Road 415.

The TWIRS reported the Mariah Ridge fire to be burning 558 acres. and is at 85% containment.

This is a developing story, and KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.