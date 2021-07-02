2 women, 17 & 34, arrested after 13 & 15-year-old girls stabbed at North Abilene house party

34-year-old Misti Bowen (pictured, left) and 17-year-old Mariah Garza were arrested Thursday in connection to the stabbings of 13 and 15-year-old girls.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two Abilene women have been arrested after two teenage girls were allegedly stabbed at a large house party.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called to Hendrick Hospital just before 6:30 Thursday morning for two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15, who were suffering from stab wounds.

After investigation, police determined that an argument at a large house party in the 4400 block of Capitol Avenue led to the stabbing of the two young girls.

Police say 34-year-old Misti Bowen and 17-year-old Mariah Garza, both of Abilene, were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to the stabbings.

Garza was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Bowen was charged with injury to a child/criminal negligence, according to jail records.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

