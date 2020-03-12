2 workers hospitalized after Abilene construction accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two construction workers were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after an accident on site.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials at the scene say asphalt caved in on top of two men during a water line replacement project near South 1st and Butternut.

Contractors were able to extract the workers, who were then taken to Hendrick by ambulance.

There is currently no word on their conditions.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.