20 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 48 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 369.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 20 new cases, 18 are from PCR tests, and 2 are from antigen tests.

Forty-eight patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,873 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: