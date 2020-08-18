20 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 48 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 369.
Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 20 new cases, 18 are from PCR tests, and 2 are from antigen tests.
Forty-eight patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,873 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
- Poll: Americans aren’t sure about getting a coronavirus vaccine
- Proclamation celebrates 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote
- Trump promises aid as Iowa recovers from derecho
- Utah couple married 70 years die hours apart: ‘Grandma wasn’t going to let him go by himself’
- Abilene Senior Center expects to hit 50,000 meals served by end of August