20 of Abilene’s young professionals honored at ceremony

Abilene, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- On Thursday night, Abilene Young Professionals, a program from the Abilene Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual 20 Under 40 award ceremony at the 201 Mesquite Event Center. The 20 recipients were awarded this great honor for their hard work and contributions from the community.

“I have a direct impact on youth who are aging out of foster care, who are currently in foster care, and were in foster care, as well as kids in our community who are homeless,” said Will Merion of Abilene BCFS Health and Human Services.

This ceremony was a special night for not only the recipients, but their families as well.

“I have a 9-year-old little boy, and he thought it was pretty neat that mama was getting an award,” said Tammy Withers of Abilene Mortgage Center.

All 20 of the recipients are using their platforms to help make Abilene a better place to live. For the full list of this year’s award winners, go to: https://www.abileneyp.org/20-under-40.