ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only about 2-and-a-half weeks have passed since the Big Country lost a Dyess Airman. Moreover, a mother lost a son, many lost a friend, and a newlywed lost her groom. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Dyess 1st Class Airman Ruben Magdaleno, 20, died in a car crash in Parker, Arizona when he was hit by another driver on the way home from church with his wife and mother.

“He loved and was so proud of the fact that he was an airman. For almost as long as I have known him, he has wanted to go into the Air Force, and so this goes back four to five years before he even joined. That was always his ambition… He was certainly kind, he was thoughtful, he was very considerate of others,” Airman Magdaleno’s friend, Robert Smith described.

Magdaleno married his childhood sweetheart, Lexi in January. The two would have celebrated their first anniversary next month. Smith said what started out as friends soon grew to dating later in high school, and they would bloom into a devoted bride and groom.

While some knew the airman as Ruben, his family and friends knew him as “Junior.”

“I was like, ‘Ruben, Ruben, Ruben,'” Smith recalled pondering. “I think I only referred to him as Ruben once, and that was at the declaration of his marriage.”

Many can define their lives by dates and times: Born in 2003, graduate high school in 2021, basic training in 2022, married and officially an Airman in early 2023, and gone by late 2023. November 26, 2023 at 1:38 p.m. is when the lives of Magdaleno’s loved ones changed forever.

“They were on his way home from church services where his dad pastors in Parker, Arizona, which is about 40 minutes south of us, and that road is entirely two-lane road coming back, and there was a driver who crossed the center line on a two-way highway and hit them center on,” explained Smith.

Magdaleno was pronounced dead of his injuries brought on by the car crash, but his wife remains on the road to recovery.

“[She was] Released from the hospital, which was a huge milestone. She got transferred to a skilled nursing facility where she focused on rehabilitation and physical therapy,” Smith updated Lexi’s condition.

As for Magdaleno’s mom, she will require surgery for an injury but, overall, is reportedly doing okay.

“[She will] Require surgery for a facial injury from the impact. She also has a fracture in her neck that, thankfully, don’t require surgery,” added Smith.

Although the pain of losing a loved one doesn’t go away, Smith said Magdaleno was proud to be at Dyess Air Force Base.

“He was so excited at the news that he would deploy. He spent, I think, just under four months in Iraq and actually just came back from that deployment a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving,” Smith said.

An infectious smile beaming from Magdaleno is what Smith said he will miss most, “That was a smile he was wearing when he walked into heaven, too, to be with Jesus.”

Smith has organized two gofundme fundraisers; one for Magdaleno’s family and one for Lexi’s recovery. 20-year-old Dyess 1st Class Airman Ruben “Junior” Magdaleno will be laid to rest in a few weeks in his home state of Arizona.