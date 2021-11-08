20-year-old man killed in Nolan Co. crash on I-20

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 over the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Crews responded to the crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 two miles west of Roscoe, according to DPS.

Officials say 20-year-old Phillip W. Halterman, of Gainesville, was killed in the crash.

A preliminary crash report indicates Halterman was driving a 2017 Jeep Patriot when he and a Freightliner truck in front of him were slowing down due to traffic congestion on the eastbound portion of the interstate.

As they were slowing down, another Freightliner “failed to control speed” and hit the back of the Patriot, pushing it into the Freightliner in front of him.

Halterman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and it is unknown if any of those involved were wearing seat belts, according to the report.