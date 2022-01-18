2,000 rainbow trout stocked in Abilene’s Lytle Creek for Get Hooked at Cal Young fishing event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife to stock Lytle Creek at Cal Young Park with 2,000 rainbow trout ahead of the Get Hooked at Cal Young fishing event.

Cameron Beaird, 25, was reeling in the slack in his line hours before he was going into work, soaking up the sun on a breezy Abilene day. He was using this time to relax and reflect, listening to the sounds of birds chirping and cars driving by on T&P Lane in Cal Young Park.

“I’m a Christian, and in the Bible it references streams of water and how it brings peace, and it really truly does,” Beaird said. “When you’re out here listening to the wind and the water, it really brings a peace, a natural peace, that is life-giving.”

He was reflecting on the memories of fishing with his grandfather and father and leaning on his faith.

But as the memories twirled through his mind, his eyes were locked on his fishing line and the point it met the water, waiting for any movement.

His goal, like many fishermen, is to set the hook on anything, but he was targeting the freshly stocked rainbow trout in Lytle Creek.

On January 10, the City of Abilene and Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked over 2,000 rainbow trout ahead of the city’s Get Hooked at Cal Young Park fishing event.

The two-week event was created to help families find outdoor activities to do during the winter months.

The rainbow trout, a non-native species to Abilene, thrives in cooler temperatures, making this time of year the perfect opportunity for Abilene anglers to fish for a unique species right in their backyard.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will be loaning fishing equipment, such as rod and reel combos and tackle, for those who want to fish and don’t have the equipment themselves.

They will also be giving away fishing-related prizes at the end of the event, on January 27, to four different age groups:

8 and under with an adult

9-12 with an adult

13-16 with an adult

17 and older

The categories for prizes are:

The longest trout

Biggest “other” fish

Most days fished

To enter the free competition, scan one of the QR codes located at three locations in Cal Young Park or click the link here.

From there, you will take a picture of you or your family fishing and follow the instructions on the submission sheet. You can also submit as many photos and fish as many days as you would like.

For Beaird, he left the day without a bite, but said he hopes to go back out soon, but bring his two young nieces along with him. He said he hopes they bring a little luck with the finicky rainbow trout because they are one of his favorites when deep fried.

Per state regulations, anyone over the age of 17 must have a valid Texas Fishing License. You can purchase a license in person at the Texas Parks and Wildlife office or online.

The Get Hooked at Cal Young Park event with run from now until January 26, with prize winners being announced January 27. If you’d like more information on the “Get Hooked” event or would like to see the city’s Winter Adventure Guide, click here.