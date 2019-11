ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2019 Distinguished Abilenian was named Tuesday by the Abilene Association of Realtors.

Scott Hibbs won the award, which was presented at a noon luncheon.

Hibbs is actively involved with various local organizations, was elected as a trustee of Hendrick Health System in the early 1990s, and served on the board for 11 years.

He’s also served on the board for the Community Foundation of Abilene, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Abilene Industrial Foundation.