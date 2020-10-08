2020 Business Mercado postponed after Abilene sees spike in COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —The 2020 Business Mercado is being postponed following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Taylor County.

The event, which was set for Saturday, is now being postponed to a later date.

“While we understand the importance this event is to the local Hispanic community, we also do not take lightly our need to be responsible citizens,” said Hispanic Business Council Chair Travis Ruiz. “Our amazing committee is working hard to find a new date to celebrate our Hispanic culture.”

Every year for more than a decade, Business Mercado has served as the signature event for the Hispanic Business Council. It allowed all businesses to come together to showcase their products and services in a fun and festive way.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the exhibitors, business community, consumers and industry professionals who were due to attend the show, but also to the many volunteers who spent hours and hours planning this year’s event,” said Abilene Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Doug Peters. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and as we’ve stated before, the health and safety of our members and business community is our utmost priority and concern.”

A new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Editor’s Note: Travis Ruiz also serves as the News Director for KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene/BigCountryHomepage.com.