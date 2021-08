A new map from based on 2020 Census data allows comparisons to a decade ago. (U.S. Census)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County added almost 12,000 residents over the last 10 years.

According to data released Thursday from the 2020 Census, Taylor County grew 8.9% from 131,506 residents in 2010 to 143,208 in 2020.

Taylor County added 5,067 housing units, up from 55,750 to 60,817 for a gain of 9.1%. The county holds a 10.4% housing unit vacancy rate.

To see more information about surrounding counties, use the interactive map above.