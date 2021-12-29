2021: A year of Big Country weather extremes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The weather record books have been rewritten several times in 2021, from the coldest week in February to the dry, hot days of December.

It’s been arguably the most opposite-ended year for weather we’ve seen in the Big Country, with some calling it the “year of extremes.”

“We’ve beat out plenty of records this year,” KRBC meteorologist Susana Harbert said. “In this month alone in the month of December, we’re potentially breaking another record for maximum highs.”

The Big Country has seen seven days in December break maximum highs in Abilene, with only one day sitting below-average for this time of year.

So Santa Claus may have made his trip in shorts this year, but a record-breaking December is just one of many extreme weather conditions we’ve seen throughout 2021.

At the beginning of the year, we saw the February winter freeze, which has become one of the most talked about event this year across the State of Texas.

Texas saw records for daily snowfall, set at 10 inches in Abilene, as well as consecutive hours at or below freezing.

Businesses shut down and people were left without water and power for days during a week many will never forget.

“We really haven’t seen anything like this since 1989, and every county in the State of Texas was under a winter storm warning,” National Weather Service San Angelo Meteorologist Adam Wiley said.

The hard freeze was followed by plenty of spring rain, which became the fifth-wettest spring in the record books, leading to a very mild summer.

There were 30 days in 2019 that reached 100 degrees in the summer, whereas 2021 only saw eight, thanks to the ample rainfall.

But that rainfall, while helpful, also created plenty of floods throughout the Big Country.

From the mild summer to a very hot, dry winter, it’s been almost three months with little to no rain across the Big Country.

“For Abilene, it looks like we’re going to finish right at the top or top two warmest Decembers on record,” Wiley said.

These hot and dry conditions, paired with the wild West Texas winds, have caused increased fire danger across parts of the Big Country, while breaking temperature records set back in the 1950s.

“You can go back even further to the late 1800s, at least in Abilene, where we’ve had comparable temperatures,” Wiley said.

Heading into 2022, our meteorologists said that we will see our first major cold front come through the area, dropping temperatures into the mid 40s with lows in the 20s some nights. However, they said it shouldn’t be around long, with temperatures climbing early next week.