2021 Christmas Carousel weekend has something for everyone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Junior League of Abilene’s 2021 Christmas Carousel has a jam-packed weekend that is sure to keep everyone in the family entertained.

The weekend begins with a preview party Thursday evening, and wraps up with a Louis Vuitton raffle Sunday afternoon. All events take place at the Abilene Convention Center, located at 1100 N. 6th Street.

Making Spirits Bright – Preview Party

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, the Junior League of Abilene hosts an event with early vendor access, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.

Thursday, November 4

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets: $50

Jingle All the Way – Market Hall

Shifting to full shopping mode, the “Oh, What Fun Carousel Market Hall” boasts a one-stop-shop with many vendors to choose from. Concessions will also be made available throughout your shopping experience. You can view a full list of merchants here.

Friday and Saturday, November 5-6

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7

12:00 to 5:00 p.m.



Ticket information:

12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Ticket information: General admission tickets: $5

Discounted tickets: $3

Discounted tickets are offered to members of the military, senior citizens, first responders and teachers. Admission is free for children 12 and younger.

Dashing Through the Snow – Style Show & Luncheon

The Junior League of Abilene’s annual style show will be presented by Dillard’s and includes a catered lunch. VIP tables are limited.

Friday, November 5

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Ticket information:

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ticket information: Individual tickets: $40

Table host (8 seats): $350

VIP tables (8 seats): $750

Christmas Carousel Blood Drive

Hendrick Regional Blood Center and the Junior League of Abilene teams up for a mobile blood drive.

Friday, November 5

1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to the Big Country! Brunch attenders will receive a reading from a preview of the 2021 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival, they will also get to make and take home a special craft.

Saturday, November 6

10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $12

Everyone three and older must have a ticket to enter the brunch. Tickets include entrance to the market hall.

Pictures with Santa

Have your picture taken with Santa Claus all weekend long! Picture packages will be available on-site.

Friday, November 5

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6

3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, November 7

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Oh What Fun! Louis Vuitton Raffle

This is your chance to get your own Louis Vuitton bag for as low as $25! The bag is provided by Angie Marsalis Alcala, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Stovall Realtors.

Raffle ends Sunday, November 7 at 4:00 p.m.



Raffle ticket information:

Raffle ticket information: 1 for $25

5 for $100

Tickets to all Christmas Carousel events can be purchased here.