2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including having a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines
It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.Here's what else you need to know:– The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k— The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020
It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.Here's what else you need to know:– The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k