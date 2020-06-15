2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott is warning Texans to keep practicing social distancing and wear face masks as the state continues to reopen.

"We have seen an increase in the number of people in their 20s testing positive," Gov. Abbott said, "We believe that a lot of people have let down their guard, the summer's here, things are opening up, they feel like they can go out without having to wear a face mask and they are not realizing this very important fact. COVID-19 still exists in Texas and America and across the globe."