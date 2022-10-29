COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche County Historical Society and Museum will host its Annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon to support the museum and honor veterans.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on November 13, the luncheon will feature taco salads with toppings and beans, and for dessert, sopapilla cheesecake, chocolate cake and banana pudding.

This event is by donation only, and the Comanche County Historical Society and Museum said all donations are greatly appreciated.

This event will be held at 402 Moorman Road in Comanche. Call (325) 356-5115 or email comanchecountytxmuseum@gmail.com for more information.