ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is coming back to the Abilene Convention Center. Each year, this all-day conference focuses on developing future leaders.

This event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Abilene Convention Center. Tickets are $25 for members of Abilene Young Professionals ($20 early bird) and $40 for non-members ($30 early bird). Go to The Chamber Abilene website for the schedule of activities and more information.

Courtesy of Abilene Young Professionals

This networking opportunity features speakers, breakout sessions, time to connect with like-minded people and more. This year, Karen Stucky, Former Vice President at Walmart, is one of the speakers. According to The Chamber Abilene, she will share key insights into leadership and life.

Each breakout session will focus on different topics such as personal development, mental health, career growth and leadership development. In between sessions, there will be coffee, food and time to connect with other leaders.