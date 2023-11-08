ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’re the type to put your Christmas tree up on November 1, you’re really going to love this long list of holiday events in and around Abilene!

Did we miss an event? Follow this link to shoot us an email! Please include details and links.

Friday, November 10

Veterans Day Coin Presentation

Dyess Main Exchange – 260 Commissary Road

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Abilene Christmas In November

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Grace Studio: Yarn Pumpkins

The Grace Museum – 106 Cypress Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Toys for Tots Car Show and Toy Drive

Drug Emporium – 2550 Barrow Street

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Abilene Christmas In November

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Veterans Day

VFW Post 6873 – 1049 Veterans Drive

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Club De Fútbol Abilene Fall Festival

CF Abilene Aztecas – 3525 Yale Avenue

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12

Abilene Christmas In November

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Monday, November 13

Fall 2024 Concert: Dances & Dreams

Taylor County Coliseum – 795 Coliseum Way

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14

Holiday Auction Fundraiser

Abilene Country Club – 4039 South Treadaway Boulevard

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

100 Free Turkeys – VOUCHER ONLY

Drug Emporium – 2550 Barrow Street

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner | FREE

Lamar Street Baptist Church – 511 TX-70-BR, Sweetwater

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Abilene Thanksgiving Sale

Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US HWY 80 West

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Family Fun Thanksgiving

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuscola Fall Fair

Downtown Tuscola – 710 Main Street, Tuscola

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 23

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, November 24

Record Guys Black Friday RSD

Record Guys – 701 South Leggett Drive

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28

Women’s Music Museum in Christmas Lights Parade

Downtown Abilene

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Christmas in the Garden

The Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1034 North 6th Street

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Celebration Singers: “Merry Christmas Everyone!”

The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

City of Clyde Christmas Parade

218 Clyde Street, Abilene

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Breakfast and Photos with the Grinch – 4th Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Texas Lifestyles Group – 5919 Buffalo Gap Road

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

A Snowy Day at the NCCIL

The NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bluey Christmas Photos

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas in the Gap

Old Settlers Grounds – 447 Vine Street, Buffalo Gap

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

One Starry Night & A Holiday WHO-BILATION Lighted Parade

Grimes Garden – 352 West White Street, Eastland

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Irish Christmas in America with Abilene Philharmonic

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Bluey Christmas Photos

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street

10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 7

KACU’s LIVE Radio Play: It’s a Wonderful Life 2023

The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Grinch Marketplace

Christian Job Corps – 1350 North 10th Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Mistletoe Market 2023

Comfort Inn & Suites Regional Medical Center – 6350 Directors Parkway

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fa La La in the Forest

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Monday, December 11

Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Matera Gardens Christmas Market

Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Mesquite Ridge Brunch with Santa

Tuscola Community Center – 1202 Turner Lane

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Selfies with Santa

Express ER – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

An Aaron Watson Family Christmas

The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.