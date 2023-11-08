ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’re the type to put your Christmas tree up on November 1, you’re really going to love this long list of holiday events in and around Abilene!
Did we miss an event? Follow this link to shoot us an email! Please include details and links.
Friday, November 10
Veterans Day Coin Presentation
Dyess Main Exchange – 260 Commissary Road
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Abilene Christmas In November
Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street
5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Grace Studio: Yarn Pumpkins
The Grace Museum – 106 Cypress Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 11
Toys for Tots Car Show and Toy Drive
Drug Emporium – 2550 Barrow Street
Beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Abilene Christmas In November
Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Veterans Day
VFW Post 6873 – 1049 Veterans Drive
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Club De Fútbol Abilene Fall Festival
CF Abilene Aztecas – 3525 Yale Avenue
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 12
Abilene Christmas In November
Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street
5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Monday, November 13
Fall 2024 Concert: Dances & Dreams
Taylor County Coliseum – 795 Coliseum Way
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 14
Holiday Auction Fundraiser
Abilene Country Club – 4039 South Treadaway Boulevard
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 15
100 Free Turkeys – VOUCHER ONLY
Drug Emporium – 2550 Barrow Street
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner | FREE
Lamar Street Baptist Church – 511 TX-70-BR, Sweetwater
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, November 17
Abilene Thanksgiving Sale
Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US HWY 80 West
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 18
Family Fun Thanksgiving
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuscola Fall Fair
Downtown Tuscola – 710 Main Street, Tuscola
5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 23
Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday, November 24
Record Guys Black Friday RSD
Record Guys – 701 South Leggett Drive
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 28
Women’s Music Museum in Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Abilene
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, December 1
Christmas in the Garden
The Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1034 North 6th Street
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Celebration Singers: “Merry Christmas Everyone!”
The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
City of Clyde Christmas Parade
218 Clyde Street, Abilene
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 2
Breakfast and Photos with the Grinch – 4th Annual Toys for Tots Drive
Texas Lifestyles Group – 5919 Buffalo Gap Road
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
A Snowy Day at the NCCIL
The NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Bluey Christmas Photos
Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Christmas in the Gap
Old Settlers Grounds – 447 Vine Street, Buffalo Gap
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
One Starry Night & A Holiday WHO-BILATION Lighted Parade
Grimes Garden – 352 West White Street, Eastland
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Irish Christmas in America with Abilene Philharmonic
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 3
Bluey Christmas Photos
Abilene Civic Center – 1100 North 6th Street
10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 7
KACU’s LIVE Radio Play: It’s a Wonderful Life 2023
The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 9
Grinch Marketplace
Christian Job Corps – 1350 North 10th Street
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mistletoe Market 2023
Comfort Inn & Suites Regional Medical Center – 6350 Directors Parkway
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fa La La in the Forest
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Monday, December 11
Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 16
Matera Gardens Christmas Market
Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 17
Mesquite Ridge Brunch with Santa
Tuscola Community Center – 1202 Turner Lane
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 20
Selfies with Santa
Express ER – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road
3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 21
An Aaron Watson Family Christmas
The Paramount – 352 Cypress Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.