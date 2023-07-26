BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the ongoing heat wave in West Texas, there has been little focus on anything but the dangerously hot conditions.

Although we have not been directly affected, hurricane season is well underway. There hasn’t been much talk going around about hurricanes because there hasn’t been any that has made landfall in the US.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the most active for any El Niño season on record, due to record-warm Atlantic Ocean water temperatures, according to the latest outlook.

There have already been five named storms this season. Arlene, Bret, and Cindy were tropical storms that formed in June. The latest storm, Don, formed into a hurricane on July 22.

Don stalled out Monday in the north Atlantic after a 10-plus-day run, keeping forecasters busy, even though it was never a threat to land. Below is the track of hurricane Don:

The fifth storm was technically the first storm, but it happened in January before hurricane season began, and went down as an unnamed subtropical storm.

Typically, the fifth storm of the season doesn’t arrive until August, so we are on a start to a more active season.

There has been an increase in total storms from the previous hurricane season outlook released in mid-June. The Weather Channel is predicting three more overall storms raising the total from 17 to 20.

The number of total hurricanes have also increased by one, as well as the number of major hurricanes Category 3 or higher. Regardless, both outlooks are above the average amount.

As of this week, the tropics have calmed down a bit, but the National Hurricane Center is still tracking one system in the Atlantic. The NHC gives the storm a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system.

The system is now located just southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Its 7-day forecast shows it potentially near the Leeward Islands, and a path that could bring it closer to the Bahamas and Florida.

If this storm develops to named-storm intensity, it would become “Tropical Storm Emily.” Only time will tell if we see a hurricane here in the Lone Star State.