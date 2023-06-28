BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As the Fourth of July approaches, many are planning to celebrate with fireworks, food and much more! Check out this list of events for July 4, 2023.

Firecracker 4 Miler:

Visit Redbud Park at 7:04 a.m. for a four-mile run through the neighborhood. There will be prizes awarded for the top overall male and female and a participation medal as well.

4th of July Carnival:

From June 29 through July 4th, stop by Towle Park in Synder for a carnival hosted by the Synder Lions Club.

Tuscola 4th of July Car Show:

At 8:00 a.m., visit the Tuscola Community Center for the 10th annual Tuscola 4th of July Car Show with fireworks, BBQ and more.

Fun on the 4th at Allen Ridge:

Stop by Allen Ridge from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for food, live music, face painting and more.

Westex Connect’s 24th Annual Fireworks Spectacular:

Stop by the Abilene Zoo anytime after 4:00 p.m. for live music, food, a firework show and more. Click the link above for the schedule of events.

47th Annual July 4th Concert:

At 7:00 p.m., visit the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest to listen to a performance from the Abilene Community Band.

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details