ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Military Affairs Committee held the 58th World’s Largest Barbecue at the Abilene Convention Center on Saturday, April 15. During the event, the 2023 Military Family of the Year was announced, Captain Colt Hoeptner, wife Petty Officer First Class Loresa Hoeptner and their two kids Collette and Camilla.

The Hoeptner family and previous families were selected to be recognized for their contributions to the military and community through volunteer service and community involvement. Colt Hoeptner is a C-130J Pilot, member of the Commander Support Staff and Awards and Decorations Officer. He was promoted to Captain in 2022 and has been at Dyess Air Force Base (Dyess AFB) for two years. He has begun his Masters in Aerospace Science and plans to attend Squadrons Officers School.

Loresa Hoeptner completed a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and is currently working towards CPA credentialing. She advanced to Command Career Counselor and will attend school for this in the near future.

Three other Dyess families were honored as nominees for the award. The Mitchell family, Brandt family and the Ogletree family.