ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hartmann’s Inc, a family owned local Abilene business, has been in operation since 1955, and was recently they named the 2023 Small Business Exporter of the Year for South-Central Texas. Now among the top three finalists for Statewide Employer of the year, Hartmann’s president, Alan Hartmann says the family business couldn’t have achieved its success without the Abilene community.

“There’s a lot of great companies here in Texas, and just to be among the top three to get named was a gigantic honor for us. It just means we’re doing the right thing to be a good place to work here in Abilene,” Hartmann told KTAB/KRBC.

While Hartmann’s began as a small machine business, it’s flourished in its 68 years, now providing machinery and parts to international companies such as Cummins, Johnson & Johnson, and even contracting for the US military. Abilene Chamber of Commerce president, Doug Peters said the chamber was proud to call Hartmann’s Inc. an “Abilene” business, and the family’s decision to stay in the Key City speaks numbers about the culture.

“Abilene has tremendous staying power. I think that that is exemplified by the people at Hartmann’s over multiple generations who have come in and helped to not only succeed in the business, but to grow it to where they are today,” praised Peters.

This is not the company’s first time to be recognized for its reputation in excellence. Hartmann’s was also named one of the top machine companies in the United States four years running. Given widespread partnerships, Hartmann said the company is focused on making sure the world knows that Abilene can compete on a much larger stage.

“Not much of our business comes from the local Big Country area. Our biggest customers are actually international. So, it’s really good for us to be able to repatriate jobs and bring products back to the United States to be made here,” Hartmann explained.

Another point of pride for the company is the fact that it is 100% woman owned. Hartmann attributed much of their success to his aunt, Patricia Hartmann’s leadership.

“For her to come in and say, ‘yeah, we’re gonna be that company that helps advance technology in the United States and helps bring jobs back here,'” described Hartmann, “it’s huge.”

Aside from providing local jobs, Peters told KTAB/KRBC Hartmann Inc. also provides plenty of local opportunity, like partnering with ACU on the NEXT lab nuclear reactor.