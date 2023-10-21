ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Halloween just around the corner, many are getting ready to adorn their vehicles with spooky decorations, games, and, of course, candy. Here’s a list of trunk-or-treat events happening in the Big Country:

More events

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

Wednesday, October 25:

Southern Hills Church of Christ
3666 Buffalo Gap Road
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
Cypress Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

St. Vincent Catholic Church
2525 Westview Drive
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church
2901 Antilley Road
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26:

Abilene Police Department
4565 South 1st
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

VFW Aux 6873
1049 Veterans Drive
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Transformation Church
3150 Vogel Avenue
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pediatric Associates
1950 Hickory Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tye Trunk or Treat
649 Scott Street, Tye
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Abilene Farmers Market
Across from Frontier Texas
Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
Titan Factory Direct – 1400 West Overland Trail
Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Lone Star Power Sports
2565 Danville Drive
1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Drug Emporium Abilene
2250 Barrow Street
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Wisteria Place Nursing & Rehab
3401 S 32nd St
Beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Aldersgate Methodist
South 18th Street and Sayles Boulevard
Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

FCC Disciples of Christ
5125 Antilley Road
4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Express ER
4157 Buffalo Gap Road
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Taylor Country First Responders
599 West Street, Buffalo Gap
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Retro World Arcades
912 Butternut Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Knight Carpet and Flooring
3401 North 1st Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Crescent Heights Baptist
1902 Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Premier Martial Arts
3287 South 14th Street and 6410 Buffalo Gap Road
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

City of Abilene Parks and Recreation
541 North 8th Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Gamez Reliable Tax Service
3398 North 1st Street
7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Abilene Junior Academy
2542 East Overland Trail
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29:

Hadley’s Trunk or Treat
4126 North Clack Street
3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Brick Oven Pizza
4714 South 14th
4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

City of Anson
West Court Plaza
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Tattoo
3534 North 6th Street
6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

YMCA Red Bud
3125 South 32nd Street
6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Sears Park
2250 Ambler Avenue
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30:

Kinder Hearts Pediatric Home Health
842 Mockingbird Lane
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vexus Fiber Retail
3453 Curry Lane
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Lee Orthodontics
3002 South Clack Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31:

Baird Chamber of Commerce
Downtown Baird
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Fire Department
All eight stations
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department
300 North 2nd Street, Santa Anna
Beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Firehouse Fitness
3518 South 7th Street
7:00 to 9:00 p.m.