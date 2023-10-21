ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Halloween just around the corner, many are getting ready to adorn their vehicles with spooky decorations, games, and, of course, candy. Here’s a list of trunk-or-treat events happening in the Big Country:

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

Wednesday, October 25:

Southern Hills Church of Christ

3666 Buffalo Gap Road

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pioneer Drive Baptist Church

Cypress Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

St. Vincent Catholic Church

2525 Westview Drive

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church

2901 Antilley Road

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26:

Abilene Police Department

4565 South 1st

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

VFW Aux 6873

1049 Veterans Drive

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Transformation Church

3150 Vogel Avenue

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pediatric Associates

1950 Hickory Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tye Trunk or Treat

649 Scott Street, Tye

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Abilene Farmers Market

Across from Frontier Texas

Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

Titan Factory Direct – 1400 West Overland Trail

Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Lone Star Power Sports

2565 Danville Drive

1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Drug Emporium Abilene

2250 Barrow Street

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Wisteria Place Nursing & Rehab

3401 S 32nd St

Beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Aldersgate Methodist

South 18th Street and Sayles Boulevard

Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

FCC Disciples of Christ

5125 Antilley Road

4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Express ER

4157 Buffalo Gap Road

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Taylor Country First Responders

599 West Street, Buffalo Gap

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Retro World Arcades

912 Butternut Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Knight Carpet and Flooring

3401 North 1st Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Crescent Heights Baptist

1902 Mockingbird Lane

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Premier Martial Arts

3287 South 14th Street and 6410 Buffalo Gap Road

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

City of Abilene Parks and Recreation

541 North 8th Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Gamez Reliable Tax Service

3398 North 1st Street

7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Abilene Junior Academy

2542 East Overland Trail

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29:

Hadley’s Trunk or Treat

4126 North Clack Street

3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Brick Oven Pizza

4714 South 14th

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

City of Anson

West Court Plaza

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Tattoo

3534 North 6th Street

6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

YMCA Red Bud

3125 South 32nd Street

6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Sears Park

2250 Ambler Avenue

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30:

Kinder Hearts Pediatric Home Health

842 Mockingbird Lane

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vexus Fiber Retail

3453 Curry Lane

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Lee Orthodontics

3002 South Clack Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31:

Baird Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Baird

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Fire Department

All eight stations

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department

300 North 2nd Street, Santa Anna

Beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Firehouse Fitness

3518 South 7th Street

7:00 to 9:00 p.m.