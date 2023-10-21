ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Halloween just around the corner, many are getting ready to adorn their vehicles with spooky decorations, games, and, of course, candy. Here’s a list of trunk-or-treat events happening in the Big Country:
Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.
Wednesday, October 25:
Southern Hills Church of Christ
3666 Buffalo Gap Road
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
Cypress Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
St. Vincent Catholic Church
2525 Westview Drive
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
2901 Antilley Road
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 26:
Abilene Police Department
4565 South 1st
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 27:
VFW Aux 6873
1049 Veterans Drive
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Transformation Church
3150 Vogel Avenue
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Pediatric Associates
1950 Hickory Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Tye Trunk or Treat
649 Scott Street, Tye
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 28:
Abilene Farmers Market
Across from Frontier Texas
Noon to 3:00 p.m.
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
Titan Factory Direct – 1400 West Overland Trail
Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Lone Star Power Sports
2565 Danville Drive
1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Drug Emporium Abilene
2250 Barrow Street
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Wisteria Place Nursing & Rehab
3401 S 32nd St
Beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Aldersgate Methodist
South 18th Street and Sayles Boulevard
Beginning at 4:00 p.m.
FCC Disciples of Christ
5125 Antilley Road
4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Express ER
4157 Buffalo Gap Road
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Taylor Country First Responders
599 West Street, Buffalo Gap
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Retro World Arcades
912 Butternut Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Knight Carpet and Flooring
3401 North 1st Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Crescent Heights Baptist
1902 Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Premier Martial Arts
3287 South 14th Street and 6410 Buffalo Gap Road
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
City of Abilene Parks and Recreation
541 North 8th Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Gamez Reliable Tax Service
3398 North 1st Street
7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Abilene Junior Academy
2542 East Overland Trail
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 29:
Hadley’s Trunk or Treat
4126 North Clack Street
3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Brick Oven Pizza
4714 South 14th
4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
City of Anson
West Court Plaza
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Tattoo
3534 North 6th Street
6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
YMCA Red Bud
3125 South 32nd Street
6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Sears Park
2250 Ambler Avenue
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 30:
Kinder Hearts Pediatric Home Health
842 Mockingbird Lane
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vexus Fiber Retail
3453 Curry Lane
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Lee Orthodontics
3002 South Clack Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31:
Baird Chamber of Commerce
Downtown Baird
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Fire Department
All eight stations
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department
300 North 2nd Street, Santa Anna
Beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Firehouse Fitness
3518 South 7th Street
7:00 to 9:00 p.m.